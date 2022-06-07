Tornado food relief program extends into summer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville farm has been working hard these past few months to provide fresh foods to tornado victims.

Need More Acres farm, locally owned and operated, started the food donation to help those who were displaced, experienced mental or physical injury, or lost power due to the tornadoes in December.

They connected with families through the Bowling Green school district.

“So we had these community partners, there’s people in the public school systems, that reached out to us that were like, ‘these people are wanting local to, we don’t have the resources to get out there and get those foods’,” said Need More Acres worker Carter Howell.

Now, with the help of donations from the Christ Episcopal Church of Bowling Green, the program has been able to continue into the summer.

“It’s amazing to see that we can keep continuing this. Not just with the impact that the tornado had, but to just carry this on because there’s still that need,” Howell said, “Even if it’s not tornado relief, there’s people just out there that need food and don’t have access to that.”

Boxes can include fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, and even toiletry items like paper towels and toilet paper. Need More Acres emphasized that the program is now no longer just for tornado victims, but anyone battling food insecurity.

Food deliveries are done on Tuesdays, and boxes are available for pick up through Jennings Creek Elementary, Bowling Green City Schools, and First Christian Food Pantry.

For more information, or to sign up, visit the Need More Acres website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.