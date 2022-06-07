Warbirds take over the skies of Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Vintage World War II aircrafts are taking over the skies of Bowling Green.

Anna Bryson attended the expo with her Dad. She says, “My favorite part is definitely getting to kind of peek inside and see what it was like, and trying to imagine a kid at my age having to fly in this plane and not only do that, but they’re shooting out of this plane. Getting to learn about all of the different jobs people had if they were to fly this back when it was actually flown.”

The B-17 Flying Fortress was the most iconic aircraft of World War II.

There were 12,731 of these built during World War II. Today, there are just five that still fly in the world. Only three of those tour, and Texas Raiders is one.

“It makes me have a lot more respect for those who flew in it and what they had to go through. This is a really big deal, and I think a lot of people don’t realize how big of a deal it was, and how hard it was to be in their shoes, so this just gives me a little bitty tiny taste of what that was like,” Bryson says.

If touring the planes isn’t enough, you can even pay to fly in one. I got the full experience of the Twin Beech, and the view over Bowling green is incredible.

Coming out to witness these time machines is a once in a lifetime experience.

Bryson says, “My Dad loves airplanes, loves history, so it’s really nice to come out and experience it with him. I definitely recommend if you can come out here, and if you didn’t you missed out. hopefully you’ll get another opportunity because this was really cool.”

