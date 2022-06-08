Advertisement

2 workers die after falling in power plant’s drainage system

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROBARDS, Ky. (AP) - Officials say two workers have died after falling into a drainage system at a western Kentucky power plant.

News outlets report Big River Electric Corporation spokeswoman Stephanie McCombs confirmed that a company employee and a contractor died Tuesday while working on the company’s Sebree Station property near the Green Station power plant in Henderson County.

It wasn’t clear how the workers ended up in the drainage system.

Their names weren’t immediately released.

Big Rivers Electric Corporation President and CEO Bob Berry called the deaths “devastating” for the company and said officials are working with authorities as an investigation continues.

