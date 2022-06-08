65 new cadets begin training for Kentucky State Police

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A new cohort of cadets have begun training to become troopers with the Kentucky State Police.

The agency says in a statement that 65 cadets reported Sunday to Frankfort where they will go through 24 weeks of intense training.

That includes classroom and field study in subjects such as law, use of force, weapons training, first aid, criminal investigation and computer literacy.

State police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. says the training will focus on public safety through service, integrity and professionalism.

Justice and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey said the intensity and scope of the training ensures that troopers are prepared for any situation.

