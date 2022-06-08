BG City Commission discusses plans for property purchases, city employee payment at regular meeting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green City Commison held its regular meeting Tuesday to discuss several items.

One of the items on the agenda discussed during the meeting was the purchase of three different properties in the city. One at 533 E. 2nd Avenue, one at 136 State Street, and the Southern Queen Hotel at 140 state street.

The hotel once served as a boarding house-rooming house for African American travelers and entertainers, during segregation. It was also the home of Mr. and Mrs. Covington and their niece, Mrs. O.A. Moses.

“There’s a tremendous amount of history that goes into this property,” said Brent Childres the Director of Neighborhood and Community Services, “As this is a traditionally African American concentrated neighborhood on this end of one or two, one reminder, one or two, one is larger than just Shake Rag and comes up the hill some. And so that property as the Moses is the patriarch and matriarch have passed on, the children are now in charge, I’ve not spoken to them face to face, because they don’t live here locally. This deal really couldn’t have happened without the grandchildren, who I really spent the most time kind of talking to about this, and have agreed to sell the property to the city.”

He also added that it would take a tremendous amount of work to bring the property back to what it once was.

The city also discussed how it would hand out premium pay for existing essential city employees that worked during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The city said it received $16.45 million through the American Rescue Plan which will help cover the cost of the premium pay.

Regular city commission meetings are held at 4:30 p.m., on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.

