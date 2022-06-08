BGMU to have section of a lane of U.S. 31-W closed June 13

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced Wednesday they will close a section of a lane on U.S. 31-W on Monday, June 13.

The section will be the far right northeast lane of the bypass between Natcher Lane and River Street.

The lane closure will be in place for approximately one month as a contractor repairs the sidewalk in front of the Water Treatment Plant.

Crews will have signage in place instructing drivers to merge.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.