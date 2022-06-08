Bowling Green Arborist talks loss of canopy after December tornadoes, and replanting new trees

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is receiving additional funding aimed at different areas of the city hit by December’s tornadoes.

Part of the funding will be used in the replantation of the canopy lost because so many trees were destroyed.

“While it will take some time, trees are an investment,” says Jared Weaver, an arborist and a forester with the city of Bowling Green.

“We’re hoping to put this money to work for new trees,” adds City Manager, Jeff Meisel on the new funds the city just received.

“Unfortunately, the homeowners in Bowling Green suffered the bulk of the losses and that’s evident as you drive around the neighborhoods and you can see that where it used to be a shady tree, lined street, now it’s wide open,” adds Weaver.

The city of Bowling Green has received $970,000 from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies Fund, money that is aimed at different things including the replanting of trees lost as a result of the tornadoes.

“The tree loss hits us all very hard, we lose that beauty of our neighborhoods, we lose that heating and cooling, the cooling effect of the tree, so our utility bills are gonna go up. But it also is a loss of habitat for the nature in our city,” also says Weaver.

Weaver an arborist for the city says the trees are an investment for the future, especially for families.

“Without that tree canopy, we don’t have that wildlife to enhance our lives. It’s devastating to lose that where we don’t hear the birds chirping and see the squirrels running around in our neighborhoods,” Weaver says.

City Manager Jeff Meisel says no taxpayer money will be used.

“We look at this as just like another grant that we’ve received with, with no match requirement,” said Meisel.

