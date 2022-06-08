Faith Martin Honored as Spring Spirit of Service Award Recipient

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Golf freshman Faith Martin was named the Conference USA Spring Spirit of Service Award recipient for WKU, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. The award is designed to recognize the community service efforts of student-athletes at each member institution in each season.

Martin has completed numerous hours of community service in her first full year on The Hill. Following the December tornado, she completed 10 hours of service work with the Red Cross. She also taught with the women’s golf team at WKU’s National Girls and Women in Sports Day Clinic in February.

In addition to other service opportunities set up by WKU, Martin also serves on the leadership team with WKU’s chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Martin excelled in the classroom in 2021-22, earning the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal. She was named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll and President’s List.

The Bowling Green, Ky., native played in all 10 events for the squad and averaged 78.8 strokes on the year. She also counted in numerous rounds of the C-USA Championship in April.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.