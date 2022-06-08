Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible later today

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The unsettled weather pattern continues today.

  • Strong to severe storms possible later today
  • Dry & pleasant weather returns Thursday
  • More rain showers possible on Friday

Today starts sunny, warm and humid. But showers looking likely later this afternoon - this evening. A few storms may reach severe limits, with damaging wind gusts and hail possible. Thursday is looking comfortably sunny and dry, before more rain returns on Friday. Another spectacular weekend is on the way, with temperatures running a bit below average.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, esp. late. A few storms may be severe. High 81. Low 66. Winds S at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasant. High 81. Low 62. Winds NW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 78. Low 61. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 64

Record High Today: 100 (1933)

Record Low Today: 47 (1977)

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: T

So Far This Month: 3.39″ (+2.35″)

So Far This Year: 26.41″ (+3.29″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 11 Small Particulate Matter: 41

Pollen Count: 0.7 Low (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 8 ( Very High)

