Advertisement

Horse Cave man subject of federal drug case

James Franklin
James Franklin(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man has been named in a federal indictment case as he also faces a possible 70-year sentence in Barren County for multiple drug charges.

James Santillis Franklin, 42, was indicted by a federal grand jury for six county of distribution of methamphetamine and one one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The indictment states that Franklin “knowingly” distributed meth six times in Warren County between July 10, 2017 and Aug. 11, 2017.

The documents did not have an arraignment date.

Franklin also faces sentencing in Barren Circuit Court on June 20 at 10 a.m. after he was convicted in March in a separate drug case that occurred in November 2019.

Franklin was convicted of engaging in organized crime, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

The Commonwealth has recommended that his sentence be served concurrently for 70 years.

Franklin remains housed at the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3 a.m. at Metalsa, a manufacturing facility.
Man dies in Elizabethtown workplace accident
Zachary Saltsman
Glasgow man charged with burglary after 3 separate incidents
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Roundabout construction
Work to begin June 13 for new roundabout in Bowling Green

Latest News

Accident
2 workers die after falling in power plant’s drainage system
BGMU to close part of a lane on U.S. 31-W
BGMU to have section of a lane of U.S. 31-W closed June 13
June 8th Weather Forecast
June 8th Weather Forecast
Kentucky State Police
65 new cadets begin training for Kentucky State Police