Horse Cave man subject of federal drug case

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man has been named in a federal indictment case as he also faces a possible 70-year sentence in Barren County for multiple drug charges.

James Santillis Franklin, 42, was indicted by a federal grand jury for six county of distribution of methamphetamine and one one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The indictment states that Franklin “knowingly” distributed meth six times in Warren County between July 10, 2017 and Aug. 11, 2017.

The documents did not have an arraignment date.

Franklin also faces sentencing in Barren Circuit Court on June 20 at 10 a.m. after he was convicted in March in a separate drug case that occurred in November 2019.

Franklin was convicted of engaging in organized crime, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

The Commonwealth has recommended that his sentence be served concurrently for 70 years.

Franklin remains housed at the Barren County Detention Center.

