Hot Rods Launch Season-Best Five Home Runs in Victory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four Bowling Green Hot Rods (32-19) went deep, including two long balls from Ronny Simon, in the Hot Rods shutout of the Hickory Crawdads (30-22) 6-0 on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark. BG and Hickory continue their series on Wednesday at 12:05 PM CT.

Bowling Green started off the scoring loudly, with Dru Baker leading off the bottom of the first with a solo blast off Hickory starter Tekoah Roby. Diego Infante smacked a solo shot of his own to right-center to make it 2-0 Hot Rods. Simon added another solo home run to lead off the second inning increasing BG’s lead to 3-0.

Simon added his second homer of the game in the seventh inning off Crawdads reliever Leury Tejada, bouncing off the videoboard to grow the lead to 4-0. Another two runs came via the long ball in the eighth with a two-run shot by Kyle Manzardo that finalized the score; a 6-0 victory for Bowling Green.

Conor Dryer tossed 4.0 scoreless frames, allowing two hits and striking out two in a no-decision. Franklin Dacosta (1-2) earned his first win of the season in 3.0 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and struck out two Crawdads. Cameron Leonard finished things off with 2.0 scoreless frames, allowing one hit and striking out two.

