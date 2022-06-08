Interstate 65 Northbound to be Restricted to One Lane in Simpson County

Advertisement

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 will create additional lane closures Wednesday.

Motorists should expect I-65 northbound to be down to one lane from mile marker 6 to mile marker 13 from approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday night to 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays. Slowed and stopped traffic could also be a possibility.

