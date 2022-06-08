A Pleasant, Less Humid Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was awfully sticky Wednesday afternoon! But relief from the “muggies” comes in the form of a cold front sweeping through tonight.

Big-time heat showing up next week!

Thursday is looking comfortably sunny and dry, before more rain returns on Friday. Another spectacular weekend is on the way, with temperatures running a bit below average.

Heading into next week, get ready for some HEAT! Temps soar well into the 90s Tuesday and again Wednesday for what could be our hottest readings of 2022 so far. The heat wave is expected to go into late next week. Heat indices could rise into the triple digits due to higher humidity.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasant. High 81. Low 62. Winds NW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and a thundershower possible. High 80. Low 61. Winds S at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High 79. Low 58. Winds N at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 87

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 64

Record High: 100 (1933)

Record Low: 46 (1977)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (+2.21″)

Yearly Precip: 26.41″ (+3.14″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 41)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Pollen: 0.7 (Low - Trees & Grass)

