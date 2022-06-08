Tennessee man wanted on murder charge arrested in Kentucky

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say a Tennessee man wanted on a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend has been arrested in Kentucky.

News outlets cited Kentucky State Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in reporting 43-year-old Bradley Miller was taken into custody late Monday in Ashland.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Miller is charged with killing 48-year-old Athena Saunders, whose body was found last month in Johnson City.

The bureau says his charges include murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

