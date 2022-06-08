Warren County Public Schools Names New Principal of Jennings Creek Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jennings Creek Elementary now has a new principal!

Dr. Cody Rich will assume his new responsibilities on July 1, 2022.

Previously, Dr. Rich has served as the assistant principal of Warren Central High School, where he supervised and evaluated teaching and support staff, provided administrative support and leadership for school operations, and championed school-wide social-emotional learning initiatives.

Upon learning of his selection as principal, Dr. Rich said, “I am extremely excited and humbled by the opportunity to serve the students, teachers, and community of Jennings Creek Elementary as their next principal. I would like to thank Mr. Rob Clayton and the Jennings Creek Elementary Site-Based Decision Making Council for the professionalism they have shown me and for this incredible opportunity. I look forward to working collaboratively with Jennings Creek Elementary stakeholders to accomplish many great things to best serve our students!”

Prior to being an assistant principal, he was a high school biology teacher, varsity boys head and assistant basketball coach, varsity girls head basketball coach, and varsity head track coach. Since June 2020, through Western Kentucky University, Dr. Rich has also served as a mentor for aspiring principal candidates.

“Dr. Rich’s experience as a teacher, coach, and school administrator will serve him well as he transitions into the Jennings Creek principal position”, Rob Clayton, the Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools said in a press release, “His passion and belief in all students is contagious and his tremendous work ethic will be instrumental in the continuous improvement process at Jennings Creek. Cody understands the importance of developing positive relationships with students and I am confident in his commitment to ensuring safety, achievement, and opportunity for all students.”

While at Western Kentucky University, Dr. Rich earned his Doctorate of Education in Education Leadership (2022), a Rank 1 in Educational Administration (2019), a Masters of Arts in Secondary Education (2016), and a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry (2014).

