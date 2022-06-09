Advertisement

Arrests made in Bullitt County double murder

Bradley Ross and Savannah McClanahan
Bradley Ross and Savannah McClanahan(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - Bullitt County authorities have arrested a man and a woman, in the deaths of Katelyn Rayman and Kristin Longaker. They were found shot on Pitts Point Road the morning of Monday May 30, 2022.

Bradely Ross, 32, and Savannah McClanahan are in the Bullitt County Jail, charged with murder, robbery, and tampering with evidence.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for the silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with Kentucky registration plate 579 AMN.

