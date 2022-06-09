Bowling Green area athletes take home gold in Special Olympics USA Games

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three athletes will be taking home gold medals back to South Central Kentucky after competing in the Special Olympics USA Games Wednesday.

Brianna Goode from Glasgow and Casey Freeman from Franklin won the gold in Bowling Doubles with a total score of 526. Goode bowled 79-85-61 for a total of 125, and Freeman bowled 106-100-104 for a 310. Goode now has two gold medals, and Casey has gold and a fourth place.

Lee Dockins from Russellville scored two golds, one in the level three All-Around with a score of 74.0 and gold in level three Uneven Bars with a score of 19.

Bryan and Kevin Cheely out of Glasgow will try to claim gold Thursday in golf.

