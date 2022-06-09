Crime Stoppers: Ulta Beauty Shoplifting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at Ulta Beauty in Greenwood Mall.

Police say at approximately 3:00 p.m. on May 29, 2022 two male suspects entered the store. One of them produced red shopping bag.

Both men then begin to fill up the bag with perfumes, colognes, and fragrance bottles from the shelves. The suspects took29 bottles with an estimated value of over $4,000.

The two men then ran out of the store with the merchandise. The suspects are described as two males. One was wearing black shorts, a blue shirt, a black ball cap, and a cross body bag. The other man wore green shorts and a white tee shirt with a large picture on the front. Both suspects wore face masks.

