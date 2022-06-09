A Few Showers Possible Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was SPECTACULAR! We had lots of sun to go with cooler readings and lower, more comfortable humidity levels. A weak system arrives Friday with a shot at a few showers.

We stay mild through Saturday

Most of Friday actually looks dry, although we will see an increase in clouds. Rain chances pick up a bit during the afternoon. The action stays light and scattered with not everyone getting wet. Showers end Friday evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight. We’ll have highs around 80 degrees to close out the work week.

We stay on the cool trend through Saturday before temperatures jump back up to the mid and upper 80s Sunday. The work week ahead looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return! Heat indices could go above 100° each

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few PM showers and a thundershower possible. High 80. Low 61. Winds S at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High 81. Low 61. Winds N at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 88. Low 70. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 82

Today’s Low: 65

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 46

Record High: 101 (1914)

Record Low: 46 (1912)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (+2.06″)

Yearly Precip: 26.41″ (+2.99″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 41)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 9 (High)

Pollen: 5.6 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.