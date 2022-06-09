KSP searching for missing Hart County teen
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing runaway juvenile.
Emma Holliday, 17, of Magnolia was last seen at her home at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Holliday is urged to contact Trooper Ronnie Reynolds at 270-782-2010.
