KSP searching for missing Hart County teen

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing runaway juvenile.

Emma Holliday, 17, of Magnolia was last seen at her home at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9.

Emma Holliday
Emma Holliday(KSP)

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Holliday is urged to contact Trooper Ronnie Reynolds at 270-782-2010.

