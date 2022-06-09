BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday morning! It’s a great start to the day so far. Today will be very pleasant with temperatures expected to stay below average this afternoon.

Sunny and Pleasant Thursday! (wbko)

Though it will be cooler, we’re still tracking a VERY high UV level of 9. This brings down the burn time to about 10-15 minutes! If you’re planning to spend time outdoors, don’t forget the summer essentials. Most of Friday actually looks cool and sunny, however rain chances will increase closer to evening time. Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will be seen for some, but not all. We stay on the cool trend through Saturday before temperatures jump back up to the mid and upper 80s Sunday. The work week ahead looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return!

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.