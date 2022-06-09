Advertisement

Warren County Public Schools names new principal of Warren Elementary

Mr. Marlow Hazard, newly named principal of Warren Elementary(WCPS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Elementary Site-Based Decision Making Council is proud to announce Mr. Marlow Hazard as the next principal of Warren Elementary.

Since 2021, Mr. Hazard has served as the assistant principal of Warren Elementary, where he provided administrative support for innovative instructional programs, supervised and evaluated teaching and support staff, and assisted with administrative oversight of school operations.

Prior to coming to Warren Elementary, Mr. Hazard served as an assistant principal at Stevenson Elementary in Russellville, Kentucky, and was a high school special education teacher in Trigg County for two years and at Greenwood High School for five years.

Mr. Rob Clayton, Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, states, “Our committee was impressed with the number and quality of applicants. Mr. Hazard’s professionalism and advocacy for students are two characteristics that really stood out throughout the process. Mr. Hazard’s experience and familiarity with the Warren Elementary community will serve him well as he transitions into this lead role.” After the announcement, Mr. Hazard said, “I am honored to be chosen as principal of Warren Elementary. I feel very fortunate to be a part of this school and look forward to supporting the students, staff, and community in this role.”

Mr. Hazard earned a Bachelors of General Studies in Education from Western Kentucky University in 1999 and a Masters of Arts in Special Education from Campbellsville University in 2012.

He also completed the Administrative Certification Rank 1 at Western Kentucky University in 2017.

Mr. Hazard will assume his new responsibilities on July 1, 2022.

Interstate 65 Northbound to be Restricted to One Lane in Simpson County

