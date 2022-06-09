Wednesdays on The Square

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you were at Fountain Square Park Wednesday, around lunchtime, you may have noticed the crowd of people enjoying live music.

Local artists Clay Powell and Murph were the first musical group to kick off the 2022 summer season of the event.

The free concert series, sponsored by Downtown Bowling Green and SoKY Marketplace, has returned to Bowling Green. Last year, they were held on Monday, but this year they will take place every Wednesday from noon to 1 throughout June and July.

The family-friendly environment will have local food trucks available, but you can also check out nearby shops and restaurants or pack a lunch for a picnic in the park.

Sarah Cline, Director of Operations for SoKY Marketplace, looks forward to the crowds that will gather at future events. “Bring your friends. Bring your family. Bring your kids down! It’s such a great environment and a great experience.”

For information on upcoming concerts, you can go to www.visitbgky.com.

