Bowling Green FC’s Youth Academy is in full swing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green FC is staying busy in different ways.

While the team gets ready to battle Elizabethtown this weekend, some future Golden Lions are prepping for the future.

The club’s youth academy continues getting underway, as several kids from the area work with the team’s academy division. Several youths work with coaches through the team, but it’s spearheaded by BGFC’s director of coaching, Michael Swierkosz. He says this brings a touch of international flair to Bowling Green’s youth soccer scene.

“It’s a European-type model. It’s something that we’re implementing here. It’s something that’s being done with the MLS academies. And it’s something that’s really needed here in this area,” Swierkosz says.

On top of working with the children, he also says he hopes this establishes a precedent for future stars.

“We’re also looking to get these young guys who are coming in to come because they’re ambitious. They’re young, they’re driven. They want to be part of the game and they want to give back to the community.”

