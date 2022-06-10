Advertisement

Bowling Green FC’s Youth Academy is in full swing

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green FC is staying busy in different ways.

While the team gets ready to battle Elizabethtown this weekend, some future Golden Lions are prepping for the future.

The club’s youth academy continues getting underway, as several kids from the area work with the team’s academy division. Several youths work with coaches through the team, but it’s spearheaded by BGFC’s director of coaching, Michael Swierkosz. He says this brings a touch of international flair to Bowling Green’s youth soccer scene.

“It’s a European-type model. It’s something that we’re implementing here. It’s something that’s being done with the MLS academies. And it’s something that’s really needed here in this area,” Swierkosz says.

On top of working with the children, he also says he hopes this establishes a precedent for future stars.

“We’re also looking to get these young guys who are coming in to come because they’re ambitious. They’re young, they’re driven. They want to be part of the game and they want to give back to the community.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
2 workers die after falling in power plant’s drainage system
James Franklin
Horse Cave man subject of federal drug case
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Police respond.
Tennessee man wanted on murder charge arrested in Kentucky
Kentucky State Police
KSP searching for missing Hart County teen

Latest News

Temeka Johnson named assistant coach
Temeka Johnson Named Lady Topper Basketball Assistant Coach
Lee Dockins
Bowling Green area athletes take home gold in Special Olympics USA Games
Faith Martin Honored as Spring Spirit of Service Award Recipient
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods Launch Season-Best Five Home Runs in Victory