Ex-BG coach and teacher’s assistant sentenced for sex crime

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former head baseball coach and teacher’s assistant for Bowling Green Independent Schools is sentenced to prison.

After pleading guilty, LaVance Anderson was given a two-year sentence for sexual communication with a minor, a Class-D felony.

At the time of his arrest, Anderson admitted to communicating with a person he believed to be a minor about sex acts, and sending sexually explicit images to that person online.

Anderson’s sentence was handed down Thursday in Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson’s court.

