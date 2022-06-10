Advertisement

Ex-BG coach and teacher’s assistant sentenced for sex crime

LaVance Anderson, a former head baseball coach and teacher's assistant for the Bowling Green...
LaVance Anderson, a former head baseball coach and teacher's assistant for the Bowling Green Independent School District, is sentenced to two years in prison for sexual communication with a minor.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former head baseball coach and teacher’s assistant for Bowling Green Independent Schools is sentenced to prison.

After pleading guilty, LaVance Anderson was given a two-year sentence for sexual communication with a minor, a Class-D felony.

At the time of his arrest, Anderson admitted to communicating with a person he believed to be a minor about sex acts, and sending sexually explicit images to that person online.

Anderson’s sentence was handed down Thursday in Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson’s court.

