Hangar party to honor new area aviation heroes

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Aviation Heritage Park will introduce 12 new area aviation heroes at their Hangar Party on Saturday, June 18.

The party will be at the Bowling Green-Warren County Airport from 5 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $15 for children ages six to 12-years-old and free for children 5-years-old and younger.

Tickets are available online.

