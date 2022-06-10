Advertisement

Hilvue Heights Church hosts summer dance party for adults with disabilities

Hilvue heights Church Host Summer Dance Party For People With Disabilities
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Summer Dance Party is back!

The Summer Dance Party is an outdoor version, hosted in the parking lot, of Hilvue Heights Church’s annual Jesus Prom, which was created as a way to communicate the love of Jesus to adults with mental or physical disabilities.

Jesus Prom was an event annually presented by the church but stopped when COVID hit, due to being indoors.

“That was how we approached our first dance party last summer”, Ben Brewster the church’s Connections Pastor said in an email to WBKO, “During the party last year, we all were realizing, ‘Hey, this is a really great time’, and many people that came to the first one told us they loved it. So, when we decided to delay Jesus Prom again this past February, we looked ahead to the summer and said, ‘Let’s do the Summer Dance Party again”.

He also added that there were over 180 participants who signed up for the event.

There were also some differences between the summer dance party and Jesus Prom, including no dates, limo rides, dinner, or photos. The dress code was also not prom attire-and the night’s theme was Hawaiian Dance Party.

Refreshments were also made available to people who wanted them.

