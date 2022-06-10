A light shower possible later, otherwise cloudy and cool!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday! It’s a bit of a cool start to the day with temperatures in the low 60s. It’ll be another below average day as far as temperatures go with highs only in the low 80s.

A light shower possible later (wbko)

Most of today actually looks dry, although we will see an increase in clouds. Rain chances pick up a bit during the afternoon. The action stays light and scattered with not everyone getting wet. Showers end this evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight. We’ll have highs around 80 degrees to close out the work week.

We stay on the cool trend through Saturday before temperatures jump back up to the mid and upper 80s Sunday. The work week ahead looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return! Heat indices could go above 100° each.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few PM showers and a thundershower possible. High 80. Low 61. Winds S at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High 81. Low 61. Winds N at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 88. Low 70. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 64

Record High Today: 103 (1914)

Record Low Today: 45 (1977)

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.93″ (+02.06″)

So Far This Year: 26.41″ (+2.99″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20/Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Pollen Count: 4.4 (Mod, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

