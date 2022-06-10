Mayfield recovery slow six months after tornadoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been half a year since tornadoes ripped through parts of Kentucky, demolished buildings and killed 57 people. One of the hardest hit areas has barely scratched the surface when it comes to rebuilding.

In Mayfield, you can still find rubble from the crumbled buildings, but instead of it being scattered in the streets, it has been placed in neat piles off the road.

Traffic lights are still down in parts of the small city, and dozens of damaged buildings still need to be torn down.

However, Mayfield has made a lot of progress compared to where it started immediately following the storms.

“The only way I can describe it is it felt like a war zone; you know in the movies when they bomb out villages?” Jamie Wilson, a pharmacist at Stone’s Health Mart Pharmacy on 9th Street said. “That’s what it felt like. Bombed out buildings.”

Every structure around the pharmacy was damaged beyond repair. Miraculously, Stone’s made it out of the storm with only a leaky roof and a broken window.

“I honestly don’t know how we’re still here,” Wilson said. “We just got blessed by God to still be here.”

Other businesses and churches have been forced to relocate, including Grace Life Church. Pastor Chad Lamb had to demolish the ministry headquarters after the tornadoes.

“There’s an amount of depression and anxiety that has really set in on our community,” Lamb said. “We’ve got some tenacity as far as wanting to build back, but this is going to be a marathon not a sprint.”

Mayfield officials don’t know how long the recovery process will take. The city has hired an urban planner and is working with a firm to rebuild city hall, the fire department and the courthouse, according to Mayfield Fire’s assistant chief, Darin French.

“Our residential rebuild is coming in faster than the commercial and industrial rebuilding due to the nonprofits here helping from out of state; out of this area,” French said. “They’re just here building houses for people. It’s pretty incredible.”

Many nonprofits, including Samaritan’s Purse, have committed to staying in Mayfield for multiple years to help with recovery.

Mayfield and other areas in Kentucky impacted by the tornadoes have received nearly $200 million dollars in disaster relief funds from the federal and state governments and the Red Cross to date.

To make a donation or find tornado recovery resources, click or tap here.

