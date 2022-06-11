Advertisement

Missing 2-year-old Georgia girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have canceled a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, after a missing 2-year-old girl was located.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been located and is safe.

She had last been seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive with suspect Curtis Wayne Pogue.

The GBI has not yet said whether Curtis Pogue is in custody.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaVance Anderson, a teacher assistant for the Bowling Green Independent School District, pleads...
Former assistant middle school coach and teacher’s assistant sentenced for sex crime
Workers originally tried to negotiate with Sherwin-William for better conditions but went on...
Sherwin-Williams factory workers lose benefits amid strike
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Bowling Green family still without home six months after tornado
Bowling Green family still without home six months after tornado
Spartans win on Elly Bennett walk-off
Elly Bennett walk-off sends South Warren to state semifinals

Latest News

Mo Donegal (6), with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. up, crosses the finish line to win the 154th running...
Mo Donegal finishes 1st at Belmont, another Pletcher win
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue in...
Amber Alert: East Texas child abducted, ‘in grave or immediate danger’
FILE - A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft flies at Marine Corps Air Facility at Marine Corps...
Son of former LA Dodger Steve Sax among 5 Marines killed