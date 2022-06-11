Advertisement

Bike ride and fundraiser helps support our troops

By Ana Medina
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to thank servicemen and women, a bike ride and fundraiser was held to support our soldiers.

The fundraiser was held at Harley Davidson of Bowling Green, and that is also where the ride began.

The Disciples of Christ alongside other partners raised funds to send care/food packages to the soldiers in the European/Ukrainian area.

Phillip Kennedy with the group says it is important to be grateful to our military.

“So we decided to put on a ride for these guys, and to also to show these guys support, because it’s like, I feel like that the Americans have forgotten who our troops are the guys that put their life on the line for us every day, that’s like the firemen and the police, you know, you have to have respect for them because you have to have, but we would not have the freedoms that we have in this country if it wasn’t for our military,” says Kennedy.

One of the veterans in attendance sent a message to the military.

“I know your pain, both good and bad, missing family, feeling alone. Remember that you’re with your brothers and sisters over there right now and you only have each other when it comes down to it and there are no dead heroes, heroes are heroes and you’re it and just keep the faith, keep the faith,” says Steve Price, a veteran.

Bowling Green family still without home six months after tornado
Cabrera's Restaurant reflects on six months after tornadoes
