Advertisement

Bowling Green Young Professionals witness demonstration of surgical robot at Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital

Bowling Green Young Professionals See Demonstration of Surgical Robot
By Ana Medina
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Young Professionals got hands-on experience with a surgical robot at Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.

The group was able to witness what the robot does and how it performs during surgery.

Jared Lesher the COO says it is important for the public to know the kind of technology the hospital operates with especially for certain procedures that can be minimally invasive.

“The benefits of minimally invasive procedures and the more procedures that we can go that we can move that way as, as healthcare evolves, really gives people the chance to have access to healthcare they need, but then, more importantly, get back to their regular lives sooner than in the past when you had more cases that were performed openly,” says Lesher.

Adding that Greenview is grateful for the support the community continues to give.

For more information on the Bowling Green Young Professionals Group click here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP searching for missing Hart County teen
LaVance Anderson, a teacher assistant for the Bowling Green Independent School District, pleads...
Former assistant middle school coach and teacher’s assistant sentenced for sex crime
Stole 29 bottles of fragrances worth more than $4,000.
Crime Stoppers: Ulta Beauty Shoplifting
Bradley Ross and Savannah McClanahan
Arrests made in Bullitt County double murder
Accident
2 workers die after falling in power plant’s drainage system

Latest News

Kentucky State Police were outside Sam's Club in Bowling Green today selling raffle tickets for...
Trooper Island Truck Raffle
Summer Arts Day Camps are offered at the Public Theater of Kentucky (Phoenix Theater) in...
Summer Arts Day Camps at the Public Theater of Kentucky
Trooper Island Truck Raffle
Trooper Island Truck Raffle
Summer Arts Day Camp at Public Theater of Kentucky
Summer Arts Day Camp at Public Theater of Kentucky