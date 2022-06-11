Bowling Green Young Professionals witness demonstration of surgical robot at Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Young Professionals got hands-on experience with a surgical robot at Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.

The group was able to witness what the robot does and how it performs during surgery.

Jared Lesher the COO says it is important for the public to know the kind of technology the hospital operates with especially for certain procedures that can be minimally invasive.

“The benefits of minimally invasive procedures and the more procedures that we can go that we can move that way as, as healthcare evolves, really gives people the chance to have access to healthcare they need, but then, more importantly, get back to their regular lives sooner than in the past when you had more cases that were performed openly,” says Lesher.

Adding that Greenview is grateful for the support the community continues to give.

