Hughes & Coleman Hometown: Samantha Rasmussen

When Samantha Rasmussen realized how many moms were struggling to find baby formula, she decided to help out.

“I decided to try to make it into one big central group, where you can just look at one page and not have to look all over and see what’s on the shelves before you even get to the store,” says Samantha Rasmussen, on creating a Facebook Group.

She created a Facebook group called Baby Formula Locator, helping mothers in the South-Central Kentucky area find the formula they need.

“Like for her to do that like it’s very kind-hearted, you know, you’re coming all the way from another state you end up here, there’s a baby formula shortage and then you just hop on and be like, Hey, I’m gonna make this group and I’m gonna help moms out like it takes a lot of a person to do that,” says Audry Roberts, a friend of Samantha’s.

Roberts also adds that Rasmussen consistently drives around Bowling Green taking pictures of the baby formula shelves at stores and telling parents what is where even if sometimes she doesn’t have the gas for it.

Rasmussen is just grateful to be able to lend a helping hand.

“I see a lot of parents, like in a store that I’ll be like, Hey, have you heard of this Facebook group? And a lot of them are like, oh, yeah, that group has helped me a lot. I was struggling to find my baby’s formula, this helps me not drive to 50 different types of stores just looking for it and come out empty-handed,” adds Rasmussen.

Rasmussen also says the group is 100% free and they don’t allow shipping or any money transactions.

“If it wasn’t for her opening up that group and doing that I think a lot of moms would be struggling even worse right now to find it,” says Roberts.

“It makes me feel good that I’m able to help and provide some sort of resource to parents who are struggling,” added Rasmussen.

To go to the Baby Formula Locator, click here.

