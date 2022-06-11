Advertisement

Kentucky Derby Museum needs help naming new mini horse

The Kentucky Derby Museum is looking for suggestions from the community on what to name their...
The Kentucky Derby Museum is looking for suggestions from the community on what to name their new adorable miniature horse.(Kentucky Derby Museum)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum is looking for suggestions from the community on what to name their new adorable miniature horse.

The two-year-old miniature horse was taken in by Meaningful Menagerie Animal Assisted Therapy & Rescue when he was five months old, according to the Kentucky Derby Museum.

The rescue said they felt the Kentucky Derby Museum would be a perfect fit for his permanent home.

People who would like to submit a name suggestion can visit the Kentucky Derby Museum’s website. Museum staff will announce the horse’s winning name at the Museum Stable’s grand reopening on June 17.

Kentucky Derby Museum’s stable was closed for two years due to the COVID pandemic, and has been part of the museum experience since 1985.

Visitors do not need a ticket to the Derby Museum to visit the stable, which is open during normal Derby Museum business hours.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaVance Anderson, a teacher assistant for the Bowling Green Independent School District, pleads...
Former assistant middle school coach and teacher’s assistant sentenced for sex crime
Workers originally tried to negotiate with Sherwin-William for better conditions but went on...
Sherwin-Williams factory workers lose benefits amid strike
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Spartans win on Elly Bennett walk-off
Elly Bennett walk-off sends South Warren to state semifinals
The remains of Sylvia Frens were found in a manhole in April 2022 after she was missing for...
Son charged with mom’s murder after her remains were found 4 years after she disappeared