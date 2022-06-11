Advertisement

Six months later, Western Kentucky communities reflect on deadly tornadoes

Six months later, Western Kentucky communities reflect on deadly tornadoes
Six months later, Western Kentucky communities reflect on deadly tornadoes
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marked six months since a tornado killed 27 people in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties, injured hundreds of others and swept countless homes off their foundations.

On Dec. 10, 2021, an EF-4 tornado with nearly 200-mile-per-hour winds left the city of Dawson Springs in ruins.

Six months later, the city is rebuilding from the ground up.

14 News brought viewers live coverage from the scene in the days, weeks and months following the deadly storms. That damage is now a becoming a more distant memory, with destroyed homes cleared off and new ones taking their place.

The tornado captured the attention of the nation, and brought the town together. Those who call Dawson Springs their home will never forget what happened six months ago.

16 lives were lost in Hopkins County, while 11 died in Muhlenberg County.

But from the piles of debris, come signs of new life for a once broken community.

The Tri-State watched as tornadic winds charged north and east from Mayville, and no matter how many precautions residents took, nothing could stop the devastation.

14 News Anchor Tanner Holbrook reflects on the events that unfolded that black night.

You can watch his full story below:

Looking back on stories of tragedy and heroism on night of Dec. 10 tornadoes

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaVance Anderson, a teacher assistant for the Bowling Green Independent School District, pleads...
Former assistant middle school coach and teacher’s assistant sentenced for sex crime
Workers originally tried to negotiate with Sherwin-William for better conditions but went on...
Sherwin-Williams factory workers lose benefits amid strike
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Spartans win on Elly Bennett walk-off
Elly Bennett walk-off sends South Warren to state semifinals
The remains of Sylvia Frens were found in a manhole in April 2022 after she was missing for...
Son charged with mom’s murder after her remains were found 4 years after she disappeared

Latest News

The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever,...
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Cabrera's Restaurant
Tornado Anniversary: Cabrera’s Restaurant reflects on progress six months later
Cabrera's Restaurant reflects on six months after tornadoes
Cabrera's Restaurant reflects on six months after tornadoes
Kentucky State Police were outside Sam's Club in Bowling Green today selling raffle tickets for...
Trooper Island Truck Raffle
Summer Arts Day Camps are offered at the Public Theater of Kentucky (Phoenix Theater) in...
Summer Arts Day Camps at the Public Theater of Kentucky