Summer Arts Day Camps at the Public Theater of Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Public Theater of Kentucky is offering Summer Arts Day Camps at the Phoenix Theater in downtown Bowling Green.

The camp is an immersive week of theatre and mini-workshops with professionals in the Arts industry in a fun, safe, and creative environment. Three camps will be offered this summer for different age groups.

Age 6-9: June 6-10, 2022 (Showcase June 10 @ 6pm)

Age 10-12: June 13-17, 2022 (Showcase June 17 @ 6pm)

Age 13-18: June 20-24, 2022 (Showcase June 24 @ 6pm)

Amber Turner, Executive Director of the Public Theater of Kentucky, said “We have theater professionals who do the camp as instructors and we also have guests from all different genres of the performing arts and visual arts; so we really try to incorporate all of the arts into our summer arts theater camp.”

The Arts Camp is not only about acting, there are lessons that incorporate other types of art given during the week.

While talking about the benefits of studying the arts, Turner said “It helps with public speaking, it helps with confidence, it helps with focus and problem solving. You’re going to see that in all of their schoolwork and life really because it’s going to make them a confident well rounded person.”

Monday through Friday, 9am to 2pm, culminating in a public showcase for family and friends.

