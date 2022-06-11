Advertisement

Trooper Island Truck Raffle

Trooper Island Truck Raffle
By William Battle
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members from the Kentucky State Police Post 3 were out in front of the Sam’s Club selling raffle tickets to win a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali. The tickets are limited and will be sold until they are out of stock.

Tickets are $10 (plus small processing fees if purchased online) and can be purchased online until August 25th, 2022, at noon EST. The drawing will be held on August 28th, 2022 at 4:00 pm EST.

You do not need to be present to win. Purchasers do not need their ticket stubs for any reason. However, the stubs will be kept until the raffle winner has taken possession of the vehicle.

The proceeds from the ticket sales go toward sending children from Kentucky to the summer camp at Trooper Island.

The camp was developed by the Kentucky State Police as part of a program to help kids in the Commonwealth that might be struggling at home. It is described as “a place where the tensions and turmoil of our everyday lives can be forgotten.”

The camp is one week long where young people “can be given a touch of hope and desire of a better tomorrow.”

The idea of the camp was spearheaded by former State Police Director, Colonel James E. Bassett, and was to establish a permanent recreational site where troopers and children could share a week-long experience.

The camp is located at Dale Hollow Lake near the Cumberland and Clinton County line. The island was leased from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and a non-profit charitable corporation was formed.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP searching for missing Hart County teen
LaVance Anderson, a teacher assistant for the Bowling Green Independent School District, pleads...
Former assistant middle school coach and teacher’s assistant sentenced for sex crime
Stole 29 bottles of fragrances worth more than $4,000.
Crime Stoppers: Ulta Beauty Shoplifting
Bradley Ross and Savannah McClanahan
Arrests made in Bullitt County double murder
Accident
2 workers die after falling in power plant’s drainage system

Latest News

Summer Arts Day Camps are offered at the Public Theater of Kentucky (Phoenix Theater) in...
Summer Arts Day Camps at the Public Theater of Kentucky
Trooper Island Truck Raffle
Trooper Island Truck Raffle
Summer Arts Day Camp at Public Theater of Kentucky
Summer Arts Day Camp at Public Theater of Kentucky
surgical robot
Bowling Green Young Professionals witness demonstration of surgical robot at Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital