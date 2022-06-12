Adaptive sports help those with physical disabilities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On top of helping with Special Olympics training, the Special Populations branch of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is also doing what they call their Adaptive Sports program.

The program is meant to help those with physical as well as intellectual disabilities get out and active.

“There’s always been programming for people with intellectual disabilities. And then about five, six years ago, you know, our division made a strategic and intentional effort to try to provide programs for people with physical disabilities as well,” explained Special Populations coordinator Cameron Levis, “And so that’s where the word adaptive sports comes into play.”

Levis explained that you don’t need to be any kind of “special person” to help those with disabilities, only to have an open mind and heart.

“I think so often, you know, as it relates to working with people with disabilities, there’s this special person stereotype,” Levis said, “People think that you have to be a special kind of person to be able to work with these individuals. But at the end of the day, you just need a heart of service, you just need a willingness to be impacted by these individuals.”

The sports don’t just help with fitness, but athletes are also able to make new friends and connections.

“For the athletes, specifically outside of that physical fitness, there’s the social aspects,” Levis said, “Them being able to be with their friends, being able to meet new people.”

Levis is hopeful that more people will volunteer to help with adaptive sports and help those with disabilities.

“At the end of the day, I think the biggest thing our program does for our community is it truly does put on display the abilities that exist inside of every person with a disability,” Levis said, “Getting as many people to be a part of the program as possible to be able to see that, we know that we can change our community for the better through what we do.”

Those interested in joining Adaptive Sports or volunteering can email Levis at cameron.levis@bgky.org.

