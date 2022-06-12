Advertisement

Curbside Ministries holds second annual Curbside Cup Soccer Tournament

2nd annual Curbside Cup
2nd annual Curbside Cup(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second straight year, Curbside Ministries held their Curbside Cup Soccer Tournament.

The tournament is to give back to the community to refugee children who might not have the opportunity to participate in soccer or other sports.

Curbside partnered up with SKY Soccer in Bowling Green to have this event. Terri Sheldon with Curbside Ministries was grateful to have the Curbside Cup comeback for a second year.

“It’s all the more exciting that we get to do it two years in a row and love to think we’ll get to do it even longer,” Sheldon said. “We’ve been laughing talking about how much better this year is gone than last year, but to be able to continue it. The kids are only going to get more and more excited as the years go on, to where maybe just hoping we could do two a year.

Bosco Tuyisente, who helped organize the event, was once a curbside kid and wanted a way to give back to the community and kids that he once was.

“These are the underrepresented kids of society,” Tuyisente said. “They don’t really get opportunities like this, they don’t really get the chance to play in clubs, some of them don’t get the chance to play on their school teams. And just to do this, for them, this is a lot, as you can see, like, this is the happiest some of them will ever be. And they’re gonna remember this day for a very long time. And it means a lot to me.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaVance Anderson, a teacher assistant for the Bowling Green Independent School District, pleads...
Former assistant middle school coach and teacher’s assistant sentenced for sex crime
Workers originally tried to negotiate with Sherwin-William for better conditions but went on...
Sherwin-Williams factory workers lose benefits amid strike
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Bowling Green family still without home six months after tornado
Bowling Green family still without home six months after tornado
Spartans win on Elly Bennett walk-off
Elly Bennett walk-off sends South Warren to state semifinals

Latest News

Spartans win on Elly Bennett walk-off
Elly Bennett walk-off sends South Warren to state semifinals
South Warren defeats Henderson County 10-9
South Warren defeats Henderson County 10-9
Andrei Jahic Story
Andrei Jahic Story
BGFC Youth Academy in full swing
Bowling Green FC’s Youth Academy is in full swing