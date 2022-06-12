Curbside Ministries holds second annual Curbside Cup Soccer Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second straight year, Curbside Ministries held their Curbside Cup Soccer Tournament.

The tournament is to give back to the community to refugee children who might not have the opportunity to participate in soccer or other sports.

Curbside partnered up with SKY Soccer in Bowling Green to have this event. Terri Sheldon with Curbside Ministries was grateful to have the Curbside Cup comeback for a second year.

“It’s all the more exciting that we get to do it two years in a row and love to think we’ll get to do it even longer,” Sheldon said. “We’ve been laughing talking about how much better this year is gone than last year, but to be able to continue it. The kids are only going to get more and more excited as the years go on, to where maybe just hoping we could do two a year.

Bosco Tuyisente, who helped organize the event, was once a curbside kid and wanted a way to give back to the community and kids that he once was.

“These are the underrepresented kids of society,” Tuyisente said. “They don’t really get opportunities like this, they don’t really get the chance to play in clubs, some of them don’t get the chance to play on their school teams. And just to do this, for them, this is a lot, as you can see, like, this is the happiest some of them will ever be. And they’re gonna remember this day for a very long time. And it means a lot to me.”

