BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a gorgeous start to our weekend! Today serves as the last below average day regarding temperatures. We hit highs in the low to mid 80s earlier this afternoon.

Hottest air of the year building in! (WBKO)

Then get ready for the hottest air of the year thus far to start building into the region on Sunday! Highs will climb into the lower 90s to close out the weekend Sunday. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm late Sunday. IF we do catch a storm late Sunday, it could be on the strong side.

The work week ahead looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return! Heat indices will likely go above 100° each afternoon. We may catch a bit of relief Thursday in the form of a weak cold front with a chance for a thunderstorm Thursday. Temps still look toasty as we move toward Father’s Day weekend, however.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 91. Low 73. Winds S at 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. High 96. Low 76. Winds SW at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 98. Low 76. Winds S at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 102 (1914)

Record Low: 43 (1972)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (+1.77″)

Yearly Precip: 26.41″ (+2.70″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 41)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 9 (High)

Pollen: 4.4 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

