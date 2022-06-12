Advertisement

Humane Society urges public to spay and neuter this summer

By Sarah Walters
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As summer starts to creep up on us, the Warren County Humane Society is urging residents to spay and neuter their pets and strays they come across.

The Humane Society advises that spaying and neutering stray animals, particularly cats, cuts down on the stray population and shelter intake. This allows for lower euthansia rates and a better disbursement of resources through the shelter.

Likewise, the society suggests spaying and neutering your pets at home, saying that spaying and neutering reduces aggression, lowers risk of cancer, and can increase your pets lifespan by three to five years.

Currently, the Humane Society is having their “Pitties and Kitties” spay and neuter special. Any cat or Pitbull brought in can be spayed, neutered, and given a rabies vaccine for $10.

More information on the event and the Humane Societies spay and neuter clinic can be found on their website.

