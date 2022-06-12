Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts doubles in size

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts kicks off its 35th Anniversary class this summer with a class doubled in size from previous years thanks to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education.

Growing from 256 students to more than 500 students, the tuition-free program will take place over two consecutive three-week sessions with students divided into each.

Both sessions will take place at The University of Kentucky this summer.

“Education continues to be the key to ensuring the future of Kentucky remains bright. Investing this supplemental funding into GSA is a positive step towards ensuring that education and cultural opportunities reach students in every community throughout the commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I encourage more students to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to develop diverse, lifelong friendships and explore your artistic talents through education and the arts.”

GSA was approved for $2,850,000 from the American Recovery Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Summer Enrichment funds to be awarded over a three-year period.

Federal ESSER funding was provided to state education agencies as part of the CARES Act.

The $2,850,000 ESSER grant covers 43% of the expanded GSA program, with an additional 32% financed by private sources, and the remaining from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Kentucky Performing Arts and program administrators are working to secure additional funding, including fundraising, to allow for the program to accommodate 500 students after the three-year grant term ends.

To learn more about the program, including ways you can support GSA’s mission, visit kentuckygsa.org or the Kentucky Performing Arts website.

