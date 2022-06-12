KYTC delivers traffic impact report for June 10 through June 17

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for June 10 through June 17 are listed below. All work is subject to change.

Interstate 65 - A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County has created lane closures. The lane closures are in both directions from the Kentucky-Tennessee line (mile point 0.00) to the Warren County line (mile point 13.7). A lane closure will be in place 24 hours a day. The speed limit is lowered to 55 mph in this section. Motorists should use caution while traveling in this area. Construction crews continue to address drainage repairs followed by resurfacing.

Interstate I-165 - U.S. 231 Exit 33 - The project to reconstruct the Exit 33 interchange continues. Currently, the right lane is closed in the southbound direction from the 35 mile marker to the 33 mile marker. The interchange is being reconstructed into a diamond interchange. Please slow down and use caution in this area.

Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway - A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren and Metcalfe Counties will continue next week. Motorists can expect work going on from the 20-mile marker to the 36-mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place from the 28-mile marker to the 36 mile marker. A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren County will also start next week. Motorists can expect work going on from the 9 mile marker to the 16 mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place from the 9-mile marker to the 16 mile marker.

Allen County

KY 100 West (mile points 0.0 – 8.8)– A Highway Safety Improvement Project continues along KY 100 that includes super elevation improvements, resurfacing, and improvements to drainage structures, roadside slopes, shoulders, and ditches. A contractor will continue work on the project dressing slopes at curves and finishing the remaining paving for the project within the next couple of weeks. A contractor will have multiple flagging operations along the route. The project is expected to be completed by the end of June.

KY100 East Main St/Holland Rd (mile points 14.84 – 17.244)– An asphalt milling and resurfacing project with failure repairs and sidewalk ramp replacements continues. Crews will start milling/paving sidewalk ramps within the next couple of weeks. Milling and paving within the city limits will be done during nighttime hours and any parked vehicles between the square and KY 98 intersection will need to be removed. Flaggers and shoulder closures should be expected. Completion of the entire project is at the end of June.

KY101 Smiths Grove Road (mile points 1.20 – 5.861) – An asphalt milling and resurfacing project with failure repairs and milling continues. Crews will be installing thermoplastic markings and edge line rumble strips this coming week. Flaggers and stopped traffic should be expected. Completion of the entire project is at the end of June.

KY 101 Smiths Grove Road (mile points 5.861 – 13.347)– An asphalt milling and resurfacing project with failure repairs and milling continues. Crews will be working on asphalt failure repairs starting Monday. Flaggers and stopped traffic should be expected. Completion of the entire project is at the end of June.

Barren County

KY 90 Burkesville Road (mile point 17.7 – 22.0) – Construction of the next phase of KY 90 Glasgow-Burkesville Road continues. At this time, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, traffic impacts will occur with increasing frequency. At this time, motorists can expect flaggers to be present throughout the project. The project encompasses a section of roadway approximately four miles long between Fallen Timber Creek Bridge, near KY 839 and the Barren/Metcalfe County line. The project will widen the existing roadway template and features a bypass around the Eighty-Eight community.

KY 63 Tompkinsville Road (mile point 6.3 – 13.2)– Work on a safety enhancement project on Tompkinsville Road from Happy Hollow Road then extending north to the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway overpass continues. Completion of this project is slated for the end of June. Motorists should expect flaggers to present through the work zone.

Edmonson County

KY 655 Segal Road (mile points 4.2 – 5.1)– A resurfacing project is expected to begin on KY 655 Segal Road beginning from Buck Self Road and extending approximately a half-mile east of Caney Hollow Road. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present throughout the work zone.

KY 1749 Wingfield Church Road (mile points 0.0 – 5.3)– A pavement repair and resurfacing project is expected to begin on KY 1749 Wingfield Church Road beginning from the Warren County line and extending east to Reef Road. Crews will begin with pavement repairs and pipe replacements. The roadway will be resurfaced when the repair portion of the project is finished. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.

KY 238 Sunfish Bee Spring Road (mile point 9.3 - 9.9) – Work will resume on a slide repair project on a section of KY 238. The road will be reduced to one lane. Motorists should expect temporary traffic signals near the Bear Creek bridge and W. Vincent Road.

Metcalfe County

KY 533 Breeding Road (mile points 9.3 - 9.7)– Work on a slide repair project continues on Breeding Road beginning at Mosby Ridge Road and extending east to the Adair County line. To complete the repairs the road will be closed to through traffic and a detour will be provided. The closure is expected to begin on May 2 and is expected to reopen May 30. The detour will utilize KY 61, Dividing Ridge Road and Reese Hurt Road. Motorists need to allow extra travel time due to the distance of the detour.

KY 544 Bridgeport Keltner Road (mile points 0.0 – 3.5)– A pavement repair and resurfacing project is expected to begin on KY 544 Bridgeport Keltner Road beginning US 68 and extending east to the end of State maintenance. Crews will begin with pavement repairs and pipe replacements. The roadway will be resurfaced when the repair portion of the project is finished. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.

KY 70 Sulphur Well Knob Lick Road (mile points 0.0 – 2.0)– A resurfacing project is expected to begin on KY 70 Sulphur Well Knob Lick Road beginning from the Barren County line and extending just east of Jellico Road. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present throughout the work zone.

Warren County

U.S. 68X – A project to resurface U.S. Russellville Road from the Avenue of Champions to U.S. 68 Veteran’s Memorial is expected to begin. Crews will be working on sidewalk ramps and medians first. Milling and paving will follow. Most of the work is expected to be done from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

KY 234 – The paving portion of this project is complete. Striping will continue and lane closures are possible during night time hours from Hayes Lane to Chestnut Street.

U.S. 31-W Louisville Road – A school safety improvement project to add a sidewalk and crosswalk for Warren East High School at the intersection of KY 526 will continue.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.