Top-ranked Bruins end South Warren’s season in semifinal loss

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren’s comeback magic simply ran out on Saturday against Ballard.

Less than 24 hours removed from their quarterfinal rally to victory against Henderson County on Friday, the second-ranked Spartans hit a wall against the top-ranked Bruins, 11-0 - ending their season.

“We were tired. We had an awesome win last night against Henderson County which everybody knows a great comeback win. You always have got to have a winner and a loser and we just kept pull it out tonight,” Spartans head coach Kelly Reynolds said.

Ballard jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead in the first inning as 7th grade pitcher Courtney Norwood was pulled after 1 2/3 innings. The Spartans and another middle school pitcher, Layla Ogden, kept the Bruins from scoring another run until the sixth inning.

But South Warren couldn’t get the spigot going on offense. Bruins’ pitching ace Brooke Gray, who was 29-0 entering Saturday, pitched a masterpiece of a complete game, throwing 12 strikeouts and only allow six hits.

“We gave it our fight. We gave the last thing we got and Ballard was a tough team and I give them credit and, you know, they’ve been doing good all season,” senior catcher Carrie Enlow said.

Despite making in-game adjustments, Coach Reynolds said Ballard “took over” in the game.

“I told the hitters before we said you know you got to be disciplined, but, you know, you can only do so much you. It’s in their hands once they step in the batter’s box,” Reynolds said.

Amidst the mixture of cheers, tears and even laughs from the Spartans, including their seniors like Enlow, Caroline Pitcock Elly Bennett and Selynna Metcalfe, Pitcock agreed that they wouldn’t let this loss define their “fight” this season.

“This team’s fight has been unreal. Like we’ve done it all together and it’s just, it’s just been great,” Pitcock said.

A team effort indeed, reflected in Reynolds’ words.

“We really didn’t have any major dominating players: We had a dominating team. And I’m real proud of the girls, real proud of their fight that they put in this year,” Reynolds said.

South Warren finishes the season 38-3. 38 wins marks a new program-record, and the Spartans had a 30-game winning streak entering Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

