Tornado Anniversary: Peach Tree Tattoo speaks out six months after tornadoes destroyed old location

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - December 11, 2021, continues in the memories of those in Bowling Green.

It’s been six months since devastating tornadoes ripped through iconic parts of the city and some continue to rebuild, while others have since relocated.

“Me and my, my significant other were in the shop during the tornado,” recalled Aaron Cherry, the owner of Peach Tree Tattoo.

He remembered what he was doing the morning of the tornadoes.

“The air raid sirens start going off and then she’s kind of gathering up the stuff and moving toward the bathroom. And I’m looking out the side window because we know which direction everything’s coming from, and there’s like a rolling blackout, everything kind of goes dark, I see a huge black figure and yell at her to get in the bathroom. Everything, all of the air kind of gets sucked out of the room, you can kind of feel it [makes noise] ears kind of pop and then sounds like a train is rolling by, all of the glass shatters and you can just kind of see the tornado and everything flying,” he says.

A sight like no other left Cherry with a mix of emotions.

“I think I was just kind of in a heightened state dealing with the issue. Now once it was all over, obviously, my heart was pounding my hands were like trembling, and I could barely stand up,” he adds.

The tornadoes destroyed the old location, causing the business that had opened up a year prior to relocate to Scottsville Road.

“The old building was a really cool building, sitting up on a hill it w also as it was kind of iconic. It had a really cool kind of, kind of roof structure outside. So it was, it was really recognizable,” he says remembering the old location.

Cherry is grateful that the community immediately decided to help out.

“A lot of people showed a lot of support and helping us do things and making sure we had places to put our stuff and if we needed to get it out and everything,” says Cherry.

And although Cherry says thankfully that morning they were not injured, he feels for those who lost more.

Peach Tree Tattoo is now located at 2708 Scottsville Road.

