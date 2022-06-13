Advertisement

Beshear enhances resources for Kentuckians fighting addiction

Gov. Beshear
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that Kentucky is working to establish counties as “Recovery Ready Communities” in an effort to help individuals fighting an addiction receive critical resources at no cost, and work to reduce the ongoing public health crisis that is sweeping across the nation.

This is in response to Beshear signing House Bill 7 last year, which ensures communities are recovery-ready through the availability of high quality recovery programs offered within their area.

“In 2021, we lost 2,250 Kentuckians to an overdose death, which is devastating and extremely heartbreaking,” Beshear said. “I hope all 120 counties in the commonwealth will join my administration in the fight to save lives by pledging to be ‘recovery ready’ and ensuring the necessary support is available to those who are struggling with addiction.”

HB 7 created the Advisory Council for Recovery Ready Communities within the Office of Drug Control Policy, who is partnering with Volunteers of America to launch a Recovery Ready Community Certification Program for cities and counties to apply for upon offering transportation, support groups, recovering meetings and employment services at no cost to residents currently seeking treatment for a drug or alcohol addiction.

“The Advisory Council has been doing great work on getting these Recovery Ready Communities ready to go,” ODCP Executive Director Van Ingram said. “We are optimistic about our partnership with Volunteers of America and their proven capabilities to help address addiction in the state of Kentucky.”

Call the KY Help Call Center at 833-8KY-HELP (833-859-4357) to speak one-on-one with a specialist who can connect Kentuckians to treatment.

Visit findhelpnowky.org to find information about available space in treatment programs and providers based on location, facility type and category of treatment needed.

