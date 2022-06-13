Advertisement

Bowling Green native Andrei Jahic looks to go big in soccer

Andrei Jahic Story
By Brett Alper
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Soccer is one of the largest growing sports in the United States and one Bowling Green native is making his name heard in a big way.

Last week, 15-year-old Andrei Jahic traveled to his parents home state of Bosnia to play for their under-17 national soccer team.

“It was just surreal, it was it was crazy,” Jahic said. It means a lot, especially for my country, especially with my parents moving away from there and moving here just means a lot to go back there.”

During that time the Bosnia and Herzegovina team competed against Bulgaria twice, winning both games 2-1.

Jahic currently plays for the Under 17 team with MLS club Nashville SC, he began playing soccer as a young kid in Kentucky, getting his start with Bowling Green Elite Football Club.

“I’ve learned a lot from them, they’ve taught me a lot especially hard work and dedication.”

One of his BG Elite coaches, Ahmedin Goubovic, saw the potential of Jahic from a very early age.

“He had that that something different than other kids.” Goubovic said. “Andrei worked hard. That’s most important.”

Andrei has played for Nashville SC, the Bosnia & Herzegovina National Team, but he wants to go even bigger, to his dream league.

“I’m hoping I can go to the Premier League, that’s the that’s my top league, but I’ll go wherever. Whatever comes.”

“I’ll tell you, if you’re dedicated to something you can always work out. If you put your mind to it. I’ll always just come back to you in a good positive way.”

