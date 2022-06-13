Calm and quiet this evening, showers possible late
Warm, muggy, and humid for the next several days!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been MUCH warmer today! We hit a high of 90 earlier this afternoon! Tonight will be quiet and calm with lows bottoming out in the mid 70s.
There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm late tonight and overnight into Monday. IF we do catch a storm, it could be on the strong side. The threat for this is low at the moment. A heat advisory has been placed for our viewing area until Wednesday evening. This is because the work week ahead looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return! Heat indices will likely go above 100° each afternoon. We may catch a bit of relief Friday in the form of a weak cold front with a chance for a thunderstorm Thursday and Friday. Temps still look toasty as we move toward Father’s Day weekend, however.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. High 96. Low 76. Winds SW at 6 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 98. Low 76. Winds S at 9 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. High 98. Low 75. Winds S at 7 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 90
Today’s Low: 69
Normal High: 86
Normal Low: 65
Record High: 101 (1902)
Record Low: 40 (1913)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (+1.62″)
Yearly Precip: 26.41″ (+2.55″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 8:05 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 41)
Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: 9 (High)
Pollen: 4.4 (Mod - Trees & Grass)
