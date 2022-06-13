Calm and quiet this evening, showers possible late

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been MUCH warmer today! We hit a high of 90 earlier this afternoon! Tonight will be quiet and calm with lows bottoming out in the mid 70s.

Warm, muggy, and humid for the next several days! (WBKO)

There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm late tonight and overnight into Monday. IF we do catch a storm, it could be on the strong side. The threat for this is low at the moment. A heat advisory has been placed for our viewing area until Wednesday evening. This is because the work week ahead looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return! Heat indices will likely go above 100° each afternoon. We may catch a bit of relief Friday in the form of a weak cold front with a chance for a thunderstorm Thursday and Friday. Temps still look toasty as we move toward Father’s Day weekend, however.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. High 96. Low 76. Winds SW at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 98. Low 76. Winds S at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. High 98. Low 75. Winds S at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 101 (1902)

Record Low: 40 (1913)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (+1.62″)

Yearly Precip: 26.41″ (+2.55″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 41)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 9 (High)

Pollen: 4.4 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

