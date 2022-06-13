EXCESSIVE HEAT Continues into Mid-week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday’s high temperature in Bowling Green was the city’s hottest since Oct. 2, 2019 (official high: 98°)! Tuesday will be another scorcher. Same can be said for Wednesday.

A look at the Father's Day forecast

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas generally along/west of I-65 through Tuesday afternoon, while a Heat Advisory is up for everyone else until Wednesday evening. This is because the remainder of our work week looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return! Heat indices will likely go above 105° each afternoon through Thursday, even touching 110° for some. We may catch a bit of relief Friday in the form of a weak cold front with a chance for a thunderstorm Thursday and Friday. Temps still look toasty as we move toward Father’s Day weekend, however.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

**EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Bowling Green and points W thru Tue afternoon**

**HEAT ADVISORY for areas east of Bowling Green thru Wednesday**

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 98. Low 76. Winds S at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 98. Low 75. Winds S at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 96. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 98

Today’s Low: 79r

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 100 (1894)

Record Low: 39 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (+1.48″)

Yearly Precip: 26.41″ (+2.41″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 39)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Pollen: 6.0 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.