EXCESSIVE HEAT Continues into Mid-week!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in effect Tuesday due to the heat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday’s high temperature in Bowling Green was the city’s hottest since Oct. 2, 2019 (official high: 98°)! Tuesday will be another scorcher. Same can be said for Wednesday.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas generally along/west of I-65 through Tuesday afternoon, while a Heat Advisory is up for everyone else until Wednesday evening. This is because the remainder of our work week looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return! Heat indices will likely go above 105° each afternoon through Thursday, even touching 110° for some. We may catch a bit of relief Friday in the form of a weak cold front with a chance for a thunderstorm Thursday and Friday. Temps still look toasty as we move toward Father’s Day weekend, however.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
**EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Bowling Green and points W thru Tue afternoon**
**HEAT ADVISORY for areas east of Bowling Green thru Wednesday**
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 98. Low 76. Winds S at 9 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 98. Low 75. Winds S at 7 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 96. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 98
Today’s Low: 79r
Normal High: 86
Normal Low: 65
Record High: 100 (1894)
Record Low: 39 (1903)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (+1.48″)
Yearly Precip: 26.41″ (+2.41″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 8:06 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 39)
Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: 10 (Extreme)
Pollen: 6.0 (Mod - Trees & Grass)
