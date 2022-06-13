Intense heat and the chance for a pop-up thunderstorm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you thought yesterday was hot, today will be even hotter!

A Heat Advisory from 12pm-9pm

Isolated severe risk this afternoon

Even hotter weather continues this week

If we do catch a storm, it could be on the strong side. The threat for this is low at the moment. A heat advisory has been placed for our viewing area until Wednesday evening. This is because the work week ahead looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return! Heat indices will likely go above 100° each afternoon. We may catch a bit of relief Friday in the form of a weak cold front with a chance for a thunderstorm Thursday and Friday. Temps still look toasty as we move toward Father’s Day weekend, however.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. High 96. Low 76. Winds SW at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 98. Low 76. Winds S at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. High 98. Low 75. Winds S at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 65

Record High Today: 100 (1894)

Record Low Today: 39 (1903)

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.39″ (+1.62″)

So Far This Year: 26.41″ (+2.55″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 19 Small Particulate Matter: 39

Pollen Count: 6 Medium (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 8 ( Very High)

