Advertisement

Intense heat and the chance for a pop-up thunderstorm

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you thought yesterday was hot, today will be even hotter!

  • A Heat Advisory from 12pm-9pm
  • Isolated severe risk this afternoon
  • Even hotter weather continues this week

If we do catch a storm, it could be on the strong side. The threat for this is low at the moment. A heat advisory has been placed for our viewing area until Wednesday evening. This is because the work week ahead looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return! Heat indices will likely go above 100° each afternoon. We may catch a bit of relief Friday in the form of a weak cold front with a chance for a thunderstorm Thursday and Friday. Temps still look toasty as we move toward Father’s Day weekend, however.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. High 96. Low 76. Winds SW at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 98. Low 76. Winds S at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. High 98. Low 75. Winds S at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 65

Record High Today: 100 (1894)

Record Low Today: 39 (1903)

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.39″ (+1.62″)

So Far This Year: 26.41″ (+2.55″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 19 Small Particulate Matter: 39

Pollen Count: 6 Medium (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 8 ( Very High)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot
Peach Tree Tattoo old location
Tornado Anniversary: Peach Tree Tattoo speaks out six months after tornadoes destroyed old location
South Warren ends season with semifinal loss
Top-ranked Bruins end South Warren’s season in semifinal loss
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
US Marshals: 3 arrested for killing student in Lebron James-founded school parking lot

Latest News

Warm, muggy, and humid for the next several days!
Calm and quiet this evening, showers possible late
Hottest air of the year building in!
Hottest air of the year building in!
A streak of 90° days starts Sunday, heat indices even hotter
The Heat Builds This Weekend!
A light shower possible later
A light shower possible later, otherwise cloudy and cool!