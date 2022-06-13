Intense heat and the chance for a pop-up thunderstorm
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you thought yesterday was hot, today will be even hotter!
- A Heat Advisory from 12pm-9pm
- Isolated severe risk this afternoon
- Even hotter weather continues this week
If we do catch a storm, it could be on the strong side. The threat for this is low at the moment. A heat advisory has been placed for our viewing area until Wednesday evening. This is because the work week ahead looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return! Heat indices will likely go above 100° each afternoon. We may catch a bit of relief Friday in the form of a weak cold front with a chance for a thunderstorm Thursday and Friday. Temps still look toasty as we move toward Father’s Day weekend, however.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. High 96. Low 76. Winds SW at 6 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 98. Low 76. Winds S at 9 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. High 98. Low 75. Winds S at 7 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 86
Normal Low: 65
Record High Today: 100 (1894)
Record Low Today: 39 (1903)
Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.
Sunset: 8:06 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 3.39″ (+1.62″)
So Far This Year: 26.41″ (+2.55″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 19 Small Particulate Matter: 39
Pollen Count: 6 Medium (Trees & Grasses)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 8 ( Very High)
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.